October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one campus organization spent the morning Wednesday at East Tennessee State University working to educate students about the “red flags” for domestic violence and what is — and isn’t — a healthy relationship.
“So many people start experiencing relationship violence and unhealthy relationships at this stage, like everything from stalking to sexual assault to just the crossing of boundaries and things like that,” said Cynthia Millhorn, a graduate assistant with OASIS, a sexual assault, relationship and gender violence outreach and advocacy group on campus.
“We’re just trying to start at the ground level, as soon as young people are emerging into these adult relationships so that they will not only understand what healthy relationships look like in their own lives, but also be able to recognize the red flags in the relationships of their friends and family.”
Millhorn said she hopes students and the public at-large learn to recognize the signs of an unhealthy relationship and know that they don’t have to accept it.
“It’s not OK,” Millhorn said. “We want to empower people to be able to advocate for themselves and also speak into the lives of those around them and say, ‘This isn’t right how we’re seeing you be treated by this person.’
