ELIZABETHTON — It is early spring again, and that means it is once again time for the annual spring tree planting on the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton, sponsored by Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
This year’s event will take place Saturday, March 26, at 9 a.m. Keep Carter County Beautiful needs volunteers to help plant 30 trees along the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton. Participants are also asked to bring shovels, rakes, gloves, water and wheelbarrows if they have them.
The holes will have already been dug and the trees are waiting to be planted.
The group will meet in the parking lot on West Elk Avenue between Williams Avenue and Hudson Drive. Registration can be done on the Keep Carter County Beautiful website: www.kccbtn.org/Events.