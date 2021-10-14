The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a groundbreaking ceremony next Thursday for a new, on-site spay neuter clinic.
The project, the city said in a press release, is funded through the generosity of donors Judy and Doug Lowrie and will give the shelter the capability to spay or neuter the more than 4,000 animals that come through the facility each year. The shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City.
The timely spaying or neutering of animals allows them to be adopted quicker, the city said, reducing the time they spend in the shelter. Additional spay and neuter services will be provided to other shelters and rescues.
Spaying or neutering cats and dogs, the city said, also reduces animal overpopulation and animal homelessness. Additionally, it can reduce some behavior issues and decrease the desire of animals to roam.
The city expects the 3,790-square-foot clinic will open in 2022. Currently, adopted animals must often wait at the shelter for spay or neuter appointments with a local veterinarian.
The clinic will have its own staff including veterinarians, a licensed vet technician, several vet assistants and office staff. A small addition to the shelter will also be constructed to connect the two buildings.
“It is huge,” Shelter Director Tammy Davis told the Press in September. “We depend a lot on the community ... for financial donations that help us be able to provide medical care and preventative care for the animals that enter the shelter, and we depend on the community to help us be able to provide the food and supplies we need to be able to run the shelter.”