Earthmoving work has begun at the site of the Jonesborough K-8 school, which is under construction on a 48-acre tract located at 720 N. Cherokee St., Jonesborough.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the construction site at 4 p.m.Tuesday. Officials from Washington County Schools, the County Commission and the town of Jonesborough will participate in the event.
Students from Jonesborough Elementary School also will be handling ceremonial shovels at the groundbreaking.
The new school is being built by Jonesborough as part of a lease-to-own agreement with Washington County.
The facility is expected to cost $10 million more than originally estimated, bringing the total construction cost to $42.75 million. BurWil Construction Inc. has been named the primary contractor for the project.
The construction is being funded through a Rural Development loan that the town has secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Town leaders and county school board members have approved the school’s design, which calls for the facility’s footprint to be reduced from around 150,000 square feet to 137,000 square feet to help offset some of the projected cost increase.