Washington County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a Greeneville man in connection to a shooting that left another person injured Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday on Ted Brown Road, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene and found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation led officers to obtain warrants for Brantley A. Freshour, 24, whose last known address was 1147 W. Irish St., Greene-ville. He’s charged with aggravated assault.
Anyone who knows where Freshour might be was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414 or call 911.
The investigation was continuing and more charges could be filed.