Five new novel coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Washington and Greene counties on Wednesday, bringing the region's death toll to 106 as projected active cases took another drop.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 63 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,291.
- 106 total deaths. Five new deaths in NETN, three in Greene County and two in Washington County.
- 84 new inactive cases for a total of 6,339.
- 846 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 10, Hancock 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson 5, Sullivan 21, Unicoi 3, Washington 13.
- Active cases by county: Carter 99, Greene 117, Hancock 4, Hawkins 41, Johnson 102, Sullivan 236, Unicoi 25, Washington 222.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's death toll grew again on Wednesday, increasing by five with three deaths reported in Greene County and two in Washington County. Though there were five new deaths, the region's death toll only increased by four from Tuesday due to a death being removed from Carter County's total. Sullivan (27), Carter (24) and Greene (22) are the only counties in the region with more than 20 deaths.
Estimated active cases fell for the third-straight day on Wednesday, which hasn't happened since Aug. 17-20. If active cases fall again today, it will be only the third time since May that's happened four days in a row. Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties each reported decreases in active cases on Wednesday, and were steady in Hancock County. Johnson and Unicoi counties saw their active case counts rise by one.
Sullivan County reported the most new cases with 21, followed by Washington with 13, Carter with 11 and Greene with 10. Hancock and Hawkins counties reported zero new cases. Since Monday, the region has reported an average of 48.3 new cases per day. If this trend holds, it will be the first time the region has averaged fewer than 50 new cases since the week of July 6-12.
There were 84 new projected inactive cases reported in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,339. Just under 87% of the region's cases are estimated to be inactive. Washington County has the most estimated inactive cases, followed closely by Sullivan County.
The region reported 935 new tests on Wednesday, with a 6.74% positive test rate. Hancock County reported only one new test on Wednesday after reporting zero on Tuesday. Johnson County, which only tested 13 people, had an individual positive test rate north of 38%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one from Tuesday to 92, with four other people awaiting test results. Of the 92 hospitalized, 13 are intensive care and 11 are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients dropped three from Tuesday, while the number of patients on ventilators is up three.
Since the end of August, Ballad has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to decline, with a peak of 97 new hospitalizations reported between Aug. 9-15. According to a predictive model shared by the healthcare system during a press conference Wednesday, Ballad's inpatient census is tracking much closer to the moderate scenario that predicted a max of about 100 hospitalizations.
Also during Wednesday briefing, Ballad officials said the healthcare system is at 94.4% for general bed capacity, and 84.7% for ICU capacity. Ballad had 44 COVID-19 dedicated beds available on Wednesday.
Northeast Tennessee reported eight new hospitalizations on Wednesday, with most reported in Sullivan County, which reported six. Johnson and Washington counties each reported one new hospitalization.
Cases among school-aged children
The region reported a net increase of three new cases among school-aged children on Wednesday, with two in Greene County and one in Washington County. Hawkins County's total was reduced by one.
Tennessee released their COVID-19 school dashboard on Wednesday after initially reporting on Tuesday that it would be delayed until Sept. 22. The dashboard shows the number of new cases among school children and school staff reported across the state. There are also two interactive maps, one showing district information and one showing school information. Most regional schools and school districts have not yet reported cases, though some have. Kingsport City Schools and Mountain City Schools reported five or fewer cases among staff members, Elizabethton City Schools reported five or fewer cases among staff and students and Bristol City Schools reported five or fewer cases among students.
Visit https://districtinformation.tnedu.gov/covid-information/map-view to view the dashboard.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday night, bringing the total since classes returned the week of Aug. 23 to 45. Of those 45, 31 are considered recovered or inactive. ETSU defines recoveries as those who have completed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's return to work or school guidelines.
Seven people are currently quarantined in on-campus housing, which could include positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who've been exposed to an infected individual. A total of 169 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the university began reporting cases the week of June 28.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 39 active cases attributed to it as of Wednesday afternoon, a number that has been steadily declining since early August. In total, Mountain Home has had 387 total cases attributed to it, with 332 inactive cases. There have also been 16 reported deaths.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 645 new cases for a total of 165,754 since tracking began in March. 161,344 confirmed and 4,410 probable.
- 35 new deaths reported for a total of 1,931.
- 862 current hospitalizations, 18 more than Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 16,362 new tests for a total of 2.36 million.
- 149,698 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
The state reported 35 new deaths on Wednesday, the eighth-highest single-day death toll in the state, and the most since Aug. 25 when 40 deaths were reported. Since Monday, 66 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus. In addition to the fatalities, hospitalizations rose by 18 for the second-straight day, and sit at 862.
Tennessee reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the third-straight day on Wednesday, and is averaging 820 new cases per day this week. If this trend holds, and the state averages fewer than 1,000 new cases per day this week, it will be the first time that's happened since the week of June 22-28.
Projected active cases in the state dropped again on Wednesday, and are estimated to be below 15,000.
The positive test rate was 6.33% on Wednesday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s by appointment only, 1041 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.