Washington County sheriff’s deputies who saw a motorist using his cell phone in a school zone ended up arresting the man for that and drug-related charges on Friday.
According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release, Isaiah John Wood, 25, of Greene County, was pulled over on the phone usage infraction, but when officers approached the vehicle they detected a strong odor of marijuana.
A K9 also alerted on the vehicle, indicating there were drugs present in the car.
Deputies searched Wood’s vehicle and found 85 grams of marijuana, approximately 2.7 grams of marijuana wax and several drug paraphernalia items, including a set of digital scales, large plastic baggies and a marijuana grinder.
In addition, deputies also located several boxes of vape cartridges that were found loaded with approximately 1 gram of liquid that field tested positive for THC.
Wood was charged with prohibited use of a mobile phone in school zone, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law.
Wood was booked into the Detention Center Friday afternoon on a $23,000 bond.