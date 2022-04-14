The Great Outdoors Festival will bring all the outdoor fun Unicoi County has to offer to the streets of downtown Erwin this May.
In its fifth year, the Great Outdoors Festival highlights Unicoi County’s outdoor recreational opportunities and also serves as a welcome for those hiking through the town on the Appalachian Trail.
“This is really a celebration of being an Appalachian Trail town and promoting all of the outdoor recreational options Unicoi County has for the region,” said Erwin Communications Director Jamie Rice.
The Unaka Bike Park will be opening for the first time during the event. The Unaka Bike Park, formerly known as the O’Brien Watershed Trail, is Erwin’s newest biking trail. Local mountain biking organizations will be on-site to offer information about mountain biking, free giveaways and group rides on the trail.
“I just think that the timing of the Great Outdoors Festival and the opening of this trail is just perfect,” said Rice.
The festival will also feature a demonstration pool where festival-goers can try out a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, as well as contra dancing, which will begin at the Bramble at noon. Contra dancing does not require a partner or any previous dancing experience.
“It’s really fun,” said Rice. “It’s an old style of dance, kind of like a square dance, and there’s a caller and a band and the caller tells you what to do.”
Festival-goers can expect busker-style performances from East Tennessee State University’s old-time music program, as well as a variety of food trucks and nature-inspired craft vendors. The festival will also feature a free kids zone. which will include live animals, a dig pit and archery, and free breakfast for Appalachian Trail hikers.
The Great Outdoors Festival will be held on May 7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Erwin.