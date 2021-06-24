Gray Station Dental has installed a Universal ChargePoint Level 2 EV Charger at their location for residents who own electric vehicles.
The charger, located at Gray Station Dental, 100 Chapel Street, is available at no charge.
“We recently installed solar panels to help our practice become energy independent and to be a good steward of the environment,” Dr. Tony Turner said. “We are pleased to offer this free vehicle charging station to area residents as an outgrowth of our conversion to solar energy.”
For further information, please contact: Gray Station Dental, 423-926-5000, or consult their website at www.graystationdental.com.