Washington County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene Tuesday afternoon and evening after a man was shot at a residence in Gray.
Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed that deputies were dispatched to 480 Douglas Shed Road around 5 p.m. One person had been shot and was transported to the hospital with "gunshot wounds."
The shooting suspect was identified as Ralph Davenport.
"He fled the scene in a white van and is considered to be armed and dangerous," Laitinen said. "Please do not confront Davenport in any way. Please call 911 immediately."
