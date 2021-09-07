A Washington County man accused of assaulting the mother of his child was arrested last month on a domestic violence charge.
Christopher D. Rogers, 39, Gray, was charged Aug. 26 after he allegedly assaulted the woman at her home.
According to a court affidavit, the woman was at the Appalachian Fair with her children when Rogers came up behind her and made a comment about her not having answered his recent phone calls.
The woman asked Rogers to leave her alone while they were at the fair, then he threatened to file for full custody of their child if she refused to talk to him.
Rogers allegedly followed the woman around the fairgrounds and told her she had “20 minutes to call me or 30 minutes to meet me somewhere else,” according to the court document.
The woman agreed to meet Rogers and suggested the fire department. Rogers refusedto meet at that location and wanted to go to the woman’s home, to which she eventually agreed.
Once there, Rogers began asking who the woman was seeing and allegedly attacked the woman and threw her onto a bed.
“The victim attempted to walk out of the bedroom. (Rogers) punched the victim in the face, ‘You are not going anywhere,’” an arrest warrant said.
The woman also told the deputy that Rogers threatened to harm her if he went to jail. He also allegedly hit himself and accused her of assaulting him.
The woman went outside with Rogers behind her and he pushed her into a motorcycle, she told the deputy. She then called 911 and Rogers left.
Rogers was arrested later and released on bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Washington County General Sessions Court.