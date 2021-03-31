A Washington County lawmaker is sponsoring legislation he hopes will keep students in school by pursuing career and technical education.
“We want to get students interested in their education,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Wednesday.
Hicks is pushing passage of a bill that he says is “a first step” in strengthening interest in career and technical education and vocational programs in Tennessee. He said the idea is to provide students who might not be looking forward to entering high school with a reason to continue with their education.
The legislator said not every student may be interested in attending college. Hicks said student aptitude tests given in the seventh grade — as mandated by the state General Assembly last year — may determine a student’s skills are better suited to a technical or vocational path.
Hicks said HB 1446, which cleared the instructional subcommittee of the House Education Committee earlier this week, stipulates that schools “shall prepare” students in middle school grades for a career and technical education, or CTE, pathway by introducing them to career exploration opportunities that allow students to explore a wide variety of high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand career fields.
Current law requires local school systems to administer a career aptitude assessment to students in grade seven or grade eight “in order to help inform” a student of his or her high school plan of study. Hick’s bill adds that upon administering the assessment tests, local schools must provide the student with information about CTE opportunities offered by the system “in which the student is eligible” to participate.
“Research shows that if we can get a kid interested in CTE and or vocational programs, it will spark their motivation,” Hicks said. “Chances are they will want to further their education. Some will continue on to college.”
Hicks said his bill is in keeping with Gov. Bill Lee’s goal of improving vocational and CTE programs in Tennessee’s schools.
“Our high schools have great programs, but we are going to have to step up the pace,” Hicks said.