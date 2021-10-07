Downtown Johnson City is continuing to diversify its options for shoppers.
Connect Downtown Johnson City announced Thursday that two businesses will soon open retail marketplaces in the city’s downtown historic district thanks to a $50,000 Placemaking Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Hometown Cottage will lease space at 117 Spring St., and The Generalist is negotiating a lease for space in another historic building downtown.
Melody Howard, the owner of Hometown Cottage, said her business will feature sophisticated items local to the region and the state at-large. That will include home decor, found collections, boutique items, gourmet treats, unique gifts and more.
Hometown Cottage will open in mid-November before Small Business Saturday. Howard said it was the first curated business in downtown Kingsport.
“We are so excited to receive this grant and be given the opportunity to expand here in Johnson City,” Howard said.
Hometown Cottage will also showcase the work of other small business owners and entrepreneurs in its shop on Spring Street.
Husband and wife Bradley and Lora Eshbach plan to open The Generalist, a general store, in early 2022.
“Johnson City’s first business was a general store ... so it’s kind of weird that we haven’t had one in a long time,” Bradley said. “There’s a lot of regional names that for whatever reason keep skipping over us, so we’re really excited to open a Johnson City-based general store.”
Like Hometown Cottage, the business will serve as a tentpole for smaller retailers, offering them a space to sell their products.
“The Generalist aims to be more than just a landlord ...” Lora said. “We want to be a launching pad for anybody in Appalachia interested in turning their craft or their skill into a business.
“We’re obsessed with breaking the barriers faced by entrepreneurs both big and small through shared resources, collective buying power and a community space where anybody with an idea and some curiosity can thrive.”
Dianna Cantler, the interim director of the Johnson City Development Authority, said the grant funding was designed to support a business owner who would lease a large first-floor space filled with artists, makers and vendors.
Connect Downtown’s economic vitality committee received 14 applications for funding. After reviewing proposals, the selection committee asked the four remaining candidates to present a business concept, develop a marketing plan and detail the types of vendors they would feature.
“We really just kind of realized that we should choose two different businesses because they ... brought so many different ideas and possibilities to our region, to our city,” said David Nelson, chair of the committee and the director of FoundersForge.
The Generalist will receive $20,000, and Hometown Cottage will receive $16,000. Cantler said the money will help cover rent as the businesses establish themselves downtown. The funding will gradually decrease each quarter.
“They both have different, unique concepts, but they’re also going to bring a lot of excitement to the retail mix we have downtown,” Cantler said.
Downtown Johnson City’s large, 4,000-square-foot buildings have been historically difficult to fill, Cantler said, but the grant from the state has made that easier while also helping to vary the slate of available retailers.
“We have these great bars and taprooms, but we want to really increase our retail capacity as well,” she said.