Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Tuesday.
“I’ve done what I said I would do, plain and simple,” Grandy said in announcing he will be seeking his party’s nomination in the May 3 Republican Primary. “We’ve paid down debt and kept spending steady, with no tax increases. That’s still my approach and that’s why I’m seeking a second term as your mayor.”
He said in his announcement, which was streamed on FaceBook Live, that he had lived up to the promises he made in the 2018 campaign regarding fiscal responsibility. Grandy said that includes reducing Washington County’s debt from $165 million to $132 million in almost four years.
“What I brought to the office of mayor is a practical business background and a conservative philosophy that leadership means stewardship,” Grandy said.
He said it was debt management that initially prompted him to run for Washington County Commission in 2010.
“The old ways of building everything with debt-financing had landed county government in over $160 million of debt and we weren’t paying it down,” he said. “Now, we have a long-term plan to get out of debt completely, saving millions of dollars in interest and paying as we go.”
Grandy believes he has governed with “conservative financial management” that has kept overall spending “steady, with no tax increases.” That approach, the mayor said, won’t preclude “investing in future-focused projects with a high return on investment that won’t break the bank.”
He said education and infrastructure also tops his list of priorities for a second term.
Grandy believes the “most exciting” project for him is the transformation of the former Boones Creek Elementary School into a “middle college” satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton.
Grandy said high school students will be able to graduate with a career or technical certification and a high school diploma, “providing an immediate pathway to full-time employment.”
He is optimistic that state funding for the project will be included in Gov. Bill Lee’s upcoming budget proposal.
Extending water lines and broadband internet service are also high on the list of infrastructure issues Grandy hopes to focus on if he is re-elected.
“With an influx of new people moving into our region, infrastructure will continue to be an area of focus because that is the foundation for responsible economic growth,” he said. “A conservative approach to government isn’t always exciting."
He also noted: “Good government rarely makes headlines. If the courthouse isn’t top-of-mind, that’s not a bad thing.”
Grandy is retired from a four-decade career as general manager at Ferguson Enterprises, which he led from eight to 80 employees with over $30 million in annual revenue. His wife, Lucinda, serves as president of the Humane Society of Washington County.
The winner of the May 3 GOP primary will appear on the ballot for the county’s Aug. 4 general election.
From staff reports