Voters who live in Johnson City’s South Side voting precinct will soon be receiving notices in the mail informing them of a new polling place for the Nov. 3 election.
The Washington County Election Commission will use Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, as a voting site on Election Day.
The move, which is just for the presidential election, was made necessary by construction at South Side Elementary School, 1011 Southwest Ave. Work is currently underway to add four classrooms to the Johnson City school.
Leslie Lacy, a deputy in the Washington County Election Commission office, said Tuesday there was no way to “work around the construction at the school,” which has blocked the handicapped entrance and other access to the traditional polling place.
“We are really lucky that Grandview is available,” she said.
The church, which fronts University Parkway and overlooks the city’s Pine Oaks Golf Course, is also accessible by Buffalo Street. Lacy said voters can take West Poplar Street near South Side School to Buffalo Street to get to Grandview Church.
Complete instructions will be included in the mailers going to voters in the South Side precinct.
Elections officials are also reminding voters that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is now less than a week away.
Residents who are not already properly registered to vote have until Monday to do so. Tennesseans can register in person or online at their local Election Commission offices, or by mail.
Registration information is available on the Washington County Election Commission website at wcecoffice.com, or at the state’s election site govotetn.com.
Maybell Stewart, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said Tuesday residents can pick up voter registration forms at her office, from the county clerk’s office or at a U.S. Post Office. Those forms must be postmarked by Oct. 5 to be accepted by election officials.
Stewart said it is important for residents to properly date and sign their voter registration forms before returning them.
The early voting period in Tennessee runs from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29. Voters also have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee by mail ballot.