Grammy-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah to perform virtually Friday

Grammy Award-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah will give a free virtual performance Friday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. from the Tipton Gallery in downtown Johnson City, according to a release from East Tennessee State University.
Kiah’s performance is in conjunction with the city’s monthly First Friday celebration and with the “Black Diaspora: From Africa to Appalachia to Affrilachia” exhibit currently on display at Tipton Gallery, operated by ETSU.
Kiah, an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best American Roots Song for “Black Myself,” the opening track of “Songs of Our Native Daughters.”
Kiah collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell on the album.
The group was nominated for Duo/Group of the Year at the 2019 Americana Honors and Awards, and “Black Myself” won 2019 Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Conference.
Kiah’s performance will be livestreamed via ETSU Slocumb Galleries’ Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/slocumb.galleries and Zoom, etsu.zoom.us/my/slocumbgalleries or Zoom ID 710 908 4999.