Johnson City police investigators need the public’s help identifying four people who they said have painted graffiti on buildings throughout downtown.
The suspects — three men and a woman — were videoed by surveillance cameras in some of the instances Aug. 18-29. Some of the surveillance video came from the downtown Johnson City campus of Northeast State Community College.
“It’s definitely the same group that’s doing it,” JCPD Investigations Capt. Kevin Peters said.
This particular group’s graffiti, also called tagging, consists of one to three cartoon-like faces and the moniker KLIRO.
Some of the drawings have already been covered up with paint or cleaned off, Peters said. As of Thursday, at least four properties still had the graffiti on the buildings.
“It’s going to take some effort to get them cleaned up,” Peters said.
The city has dealt with taggers for years, although it’s difficult to catch who’s responsible. Having the video of the suspects will help police locate the suspects, he said.
“They seem to be doing the same symbols over and over, and we’re not sure what the symbols mean,” he said.
Peters said there have been approximately 20 documented cases of the tagging, which is vandalism, resulting in thousands of dollars of damages to area businesses.
Vandalism can be a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the amount of financial damage it causes.
Punishment for vandalism
• Less than $500 in damage is a Class A misdemeanor and carries up to 11 months, 29 days in jail, fines and restitution;
• $501 to $1,000 in damage is a Class E felony and carries one to two years in prison, fines and restitution;
• $1,001 to 10,000 in damage is a Class D felony and carries two to four years in prison, fines and restitution;
• $10,001 to $60,000 in damage is a Class C felony and carries three to six years in prison, fines and restitution; and
• Over $60,000 in damage is a Class B felony and carries eight to 12 years in prison, fines and restitution.
Several years ago, when the police department had a community crime reduction grant, part of it helped pay for covering graffiti. That grant has long expired, making repairs is up to the damaged property's owner.
Peters asked that anyone with information about the possible identity of the suspects to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. Those want to remain anonymous can send informationby calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.