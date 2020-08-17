Graduate certificate in data analytics offered at ETSU for professionals in multiple fields

East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology is now offering a data analytics graduate certificate that is geared toward professionals across a multitude of industries who are interested in learning how to use data to develop business strategies and improve decision-making skills.
The program is designed to be completed in a four-course, 12-credit-hour sequence that builds a strong foundation for becoming a data analyst. The certificate can be completed on campus, online, or a combination of the two. Evening classes will be offered to allow maximum flexibility for program participants.
Applications are currently being accepted for fall 2020.
Data is a valuable resource in today’s economy for driving business decisions. The process of properly managing and analyzing data has quickly become an essential skill in many business sectors. The job market has demonstrated increasing demand in the data analysis workforce. Job outlets such as Monster.com report salaries between $47,000 and $87,000 for general data analysts in Tennessee.
“People from various industries can benefit from studying data analytics, whether it be in business, public health, health care, education, sports, science or criminal justice. We designed this certificate specifically for them to better manage and analyze their data and make better data-driven decisions,” said Dr. Brian Bennett, director of the program and assistant department chair of the Department of Computing. “I am excited about this new offering and look forward to meeting people with different backgrounds to help them unlock the potential hidden within their data.”
Admission is open to anyone who is eligible to enroll in graduate studies at East Tennessee State University. No background in computing or previous coding experience is required to enroll in the certificate program. Students without coding experience will develop the skills needed throughout the certificate program, while students with prior coding experience will have the opportunity to sharpen and apply their coding skills.
