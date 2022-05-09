ELIZABETHTON — Gracyn Carder has achieved an impressive list of accomplishments during her years as a student at Happy Valley High School. Her latest accomplishment is achieving a maximum score of 36 on the ACT college placement test. Her score is even more impressive because she is only a junior and has another year of high school education ahead of her.
Todd Caldwell, a member of the Happy Valley faculty, was impressed with Carder’s achievements and invited the Johnson City Press to interview her. When the day came for the interview, Carder talked about her accomplishments on the ACT, but like many high school juniors, she has not fully decided what she will focus on in college. “I am not really sure, I may go into engineering or medicine.”
She may not have reached a definite decision on her future at this stage in her academic career, but that doesn’t mean she is not focused on the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math. Carder’s accomplishments indicate that she has an interest in technology. Happy Valley has had a robotics program that has done well in state competition for several years and Carder said she has been involved in the program since middle school.
Carder said she is also planning to take advanced placement courses next year in calculus and programming.
When asked about her interests outside of academics, Carder said she is a member of the varsity cross country team and the varsity tennis team. She is also in the Key Club and Book Club, but she didn’t give any details of her participation.
It was a short and pleasant interview with an obviously talented and polite young person.
There were a few other things that Carder has achieved that were not asked during the interview and she did not mention. Caldwell said that in addition to the maximum score on the ACT, Carder also achieved a maximum score of 99 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.
Caldwell was not surprised that Carder did not brag on her accomplishments, or even mention them when she was not asked. “She is a very humble person and she is a very hard worker,” Caldwell said.
While she didn’t mention how well she had done in her varsity sports, her coaches were quick to say how important she was to her teams.
Matt Estep is Happy Valley’s track and cross country coach. Estep said that when Carder was a sophomore, the Happy Valley girls cross country team won its first regional championship in the small school class in 17 years. In the 2020 regional meet at Daniel Boone High School, Happy Valley put four of the scoring five among the top 15 finishers and Carder led the way with a fourth-place finish.
“She came a long way,” Estep said, as she took minutes off her personal record time during the season. “She has got one more year and I think she will be a really good team member next year.”
Happy Valley tennis coach Daniel Carder is also proud of Carder’s accomplishments, as he should be, since she is his daughter. He said that last year she won the individual championship for District 1 Small Schools and advanced to the region. He has hopes for this year’s tournaments, which begin today.
While Carder did mention that she was a member of the school’s Key Club, she did not say that she had been elected the club’s co-vice president.
A quick look at past issues of the Johnson City Press show that Carder has long been a high achiever. The April 9, 2017, edition reported on the 45th Annual East Tennessee Science Fair, where Carder won first place for her chemistry project and was awarded $75 by the Northeast Section of the American Chemistry Society.
It will be fun to see what she accomplishes during her senior year at Happy Valley. Just don’t expect her to tell you about it if you don’t ask.