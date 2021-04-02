Take a lawn chair or a blanket and your tapping shoes to Grace Fellowship’s Easter on the Lawn services where there will be family-friendly worship, Bluegrass music and kids activities on the back lawn.
The church, located on Greenwood Drive, will hold two outdoor Easter services, at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m., as long as it doesn’t rain. If you don’t want to risk the weather being bad, the services will also be available online at gfcnow.com/live.
As are many other churches, Grace Fellowship will also have a short Easter Sunrise devotional at 6:45 a.m. on the front lawn.
Church leadership asks that anyone planning to attend send an RSVP to be notified of changes due to inclement weather.
Also, the kids program for birth through age 4 will be available from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., and again the church asked that anyone who plans to take their children to RSVP due to limited space and social distancing.
For more information, or to place an RSVP, visit the church website at www.gfcnow.com/live.