Governor Bill Lee’s office announced Thursday it is is offering three limited-edition posters highlighting each of Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions to celebrate 225 years of statehood.
Tennesseans are invited to share an untold story and request a poster at www.Tennessee225.com.
“From the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains, our grand divisions reflect their own unique character and represent the best of Tennessee,” Lee said in a news release. “I invite Tennesseans to submit untold stories that celebrate every corner of our state as we commemorate 225 years of statehood.”
The limited-edition posters, designed by famed artist Justin Helton of Knoxville, highlight the culture and beauty of each Tennessee grand division.
Contributed to the Press.