Gov. Bill Lee will be in Jonesborough on June 1 to return a historic copy of Washington County’s first deed book and to celebrate the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Tuesday plans call for the governor to deliver the irreplaceable hand-written copy of the county’s first property records, known as “Deed Book A,” to the Washington County Courthouse by horse and buggy.
A Ceremonial Return
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, told county business and government leaders earlier this month that because the deed book was sent to Nashville by horse and buggy more than 125 years ago, it seemed appropriate to return the prized historical document to Jonesborough in a similar fashion on the date marking Tennessee’s official statehood.
The deed book was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of the county’s contribution to the celebration of the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition. Deed Book A recorded the first land purchase made in what would eventually become Tennessee.
That transaction, dated March 19, 1775, was between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs.
Following the Tennessee Centennial, the deed book was moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, where it has remained until county officials and state lawmakers successfully argued for its return earlier this year.
Event To Feature Lee And Music
Speaking to officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at a county Budget Committee on Tuesday, Grandy said plans are to block Main Street in Jonesborough beginning at 2 p.m. on June 1 for Lee’s appearance. The event kicks off a yearlong celebration marking Tennessee’s 225 years of statehood.
The mayor said the Jonesborough Visitors Center will be “used as a staging area” for the event.
“We are expecting a crowd of at least 700 or more,” the mayor said.
Town officials say Lee is expected to address spectators in front of the historic courthouse at 6:30 p.m. A musical performance by the Oak Ridge Boys is scheduled to follow the governor’s address.
A post on the town of Jonesborough’s Facebook page encourages attendees “to bring chairs.”