Gov. Bill Lee is looking to expand a program he began in 2019 to recognize schools and districts that prioritize teaching the nation’s history and civic values.
The background: In his State of the State address earlier this month, Lee told lawmakers he would be using federal dollars to double the “number of schools participating in the Governor’s Civics Seal initiative, which will ensure that thousands more students get a better civics education.”
The goal: The governor allocated $500,000 in the state’s budget two years ago to support public schools and districts in implementing what he calls “high-quality” civic education programs that result in a student’s preparation for college, career and civic life.
The current standards: To graduate, high school students in Tennessee must now complete three units of social studies, including U.S. history, world history/geography, economics and government.
The criteria for earning the Civics Seal: School systems must incorporate civic learning across a broad range of grades and academic subjects that build on Tennessee’s standards.
That includes instruction regarding the nation’s democratic principles and practices, as well as the significant events and individuals responsible for the creation of its foundational history and documents.
What’s next: The governor said the state is now “developing a set of instructional materials that will be free to all districts so that ultimately every school can earn the Governor’s Civics Seal at no cost.”
A project for local school systems: Bill Flanary, director of Washington County Schools, said his system is currently in the process of earning the Governor’s Civics Seal.
“We are already meeting many of these standards, and we are working to become eligible for the recognition,” Flanary said Tuesday.