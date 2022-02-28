Before taking his oath of office in January 2019, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee remembers being warned by supporters there would be good days and some bad days to come in Nashville.
Lee, who was elected to his first and only political job in 2018, answered he was not worried.
“I’ve known bad days,” Lee, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year, told those attending the Johnson City Prayer Breakfast at the Holiday Inn on Monday.
Lee also told the more than 300 local business, government and community leaders at the annual event that it was his personal grief after losing his first wife to a tragic horseback riding accident and his faith in God that have made him “a deeper, more purposeful and understanding individual.”
He said he agreed to appear before the nondenominational and nonpartisan prayer breakfast to share his own story of faith, not as a governor or a Republican politician, but as a “human being who cares about the people around him.”
Lee is a native of Middle Tennessee, where several generations of his family farmed the land near his hometown of Franklin. He is a graduate of Auburn University, where he said a late-night discussion among his fraternity brothers launched a lifelong journey of religious introspection.
“It was a profound conversation on faith,” said Lee, who added the experience made him question his own childhood ideas of religion.
Months later, while seeking guidance in prayer, the governor said “the Lord spoke to me in an encounter I can’t explained except by quoting the lyrics from ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘I once was lost, but now I’m found.’”
Lee married his first wife, Carol Ann, in 1984 and set out to start a family. There were a number of setbacks in that endeavor, he said, including several miscarriages.
“That’s a difficult thing for a young couple to deal with,” Lee said, noting his wife saw it as a Job-like test of their faith.
Lee said he and his wife were later blessed with four children. They include twin girls, who were just 9 years old when their mother died following a riding accident in 2000.
“My life turned entirely upside down,” said Lee, who was 41 at the time and left with the task of raising the children alone.
Shortly before the accident, the governor said he and his family took a trip out West in a recreational vehicle. Lee said it was one of the happiest times of his life.
He recalled being in one of the national parks when he and Carol Ann began discussing their earlier troubles in beginning a family and how happy they were to have finally been blessed with children.
Months later, in the hospital room where doctors had just told him that his wife would not live through the night, Lee said he began reading aloud to her from the Book of Job. Something he read struck a chord that would sustain him during the difficult months to come.
“I realized God would never leave or forsake me, no matter the circumstances,” Lee said Monday.
The governor said he took time off from his successful construction business to travel with his children and to do mission work. In his journeys to impoverished and war-torn parts of the globe, Lee said he discovered the world is a “broken place, like me, but there is redemption going forward.”
He said his marriage to his wife, Maria, in 2008 has helped him enter into the “next season” of his relationship with his faith. Like Job, Lee said he has come to “realize the Lord weaves his way into every second of our lives.”