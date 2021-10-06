Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Tennessee in conjunction with an annual effort to call attention to a problem that impacts every community in this country.
Recent numbers in Tennessee show there were more than 69,000 incidents of domestic violence reported in the state in 2020. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Domestic Violence Report for 2020 also shows that domestic violence accounted for 90 murders in the state.
National Domestic Violence Awareness Month has been observed since 1989. Officials with Frontier Health say millions of Americans are affected by intimate partner violence, also known as domestic violence. Domestic violence can result in psychological trauma, physical confrontation and even death.
Health and law enforcement officials want Americans to know:
• Domestic violence may happen one time or multiple times.
• Domestic violence can occur among same-sex and heterosexual couples.
• Domestic violence does not require sexual intimacy.
Statistics show 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced physical/sexual violence or have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime. And domestic violence isn’t just limited to adults. Teen dating violence is a leading risk factor for intimate partner violence in adulthood.
As a result, about 1 in 12 students experienced physical dating violence and sexual dating violence in the last year.
Frontier Heath offers specialized services to assist those dealing with domestic violence. That includes SAFE House, which provides a secure and confidential shelter to any victim of domestic violence as well as their dependent children.
SAFE House staffers are also involved with the Family Justice Centers in Johnson City and Blountville, where theyproviding advocacy and counseling services.
Since the Tennessee Family Justice Center Initiative began in 2012, federal funding from the Office of Criminal Justice Programs has totaled more than $15 million.
The centers are located in Anderson, Claiborne, Davidson, Hamilton, Haywood, Knox, Madison, Overton, Putnam, Scott, Shelby, Sullivan and Washington counties.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or you know someone who is, help is available anytime at 800-356-6767.