The former Ashe Street Courthouse could soon receive some tender loving care courtesy of funding from the state of Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee has again included $5 million in his budget to help fund improvements to the building, an allotment that was originally included in his budget last year before the COVID-19 outbreak put the money on hold.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise and City Manager Pete Peterson traveled to Nashville in March to seek funding for the building, which serves as one of the major anchors for the West Walnut Street corridor.
Wise stressed that placement in the governor's budget is just the first step. The budget will now go to the General Assembly for further review.
"We're optimistic," Wise said, noting that the request has support from the local legislative delegation. "I'm confident as that goes forward within the legislative process we're going to be able to maintain support for that effort."
Wise said multiple stakeholders have come together to appeal for state investment in the building, which the city requested with support from Washington County.
Once the funding is secure, Wise expects next steps will involve city leaders sitting down with county officials to figure out how to repurpose the building. A new roof has been put on the structure, but Wise said there are other maintenance issues that need to be addressed.
Wise said local officials plan to turn the former courthouse into a resource center for entrepreneurs and the business development.
The governor has identified rural economic development as a priority, Wise noted, and multiple factors helped local leaders make a case for public investment in the building. That included existing efforts to foster local startups in Johnson City and the city's status as a regional hub for surrounding rural communities.
The courthouse is federally owned, but Washington County controls it and can use it as long as it maintains the building for a public purpose.
"It's a good day for preservation, it's a good day for the corridor, it's a good day for the city and the county," Wise said. "This is just one of those win-win-win situations."
The news comes as Johnson City gets ready to make significant upgrades to the West Walnut Street corridor, a project that has been years in the making.
Work on the revitalization will start in June, which will involve replacing the existing streetscape with a new, pedestrian-friendly roadway that will include sidewalks, on-street parking and a bike lane. Officials expect the price tag for the road rehab will be approximately $25 million.
The historic building, located at 401 Ashe St., was first known as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office in 1910.
It later became the county courthouse before housing the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District for 30 years.
Although it was briefly used last year as a quarantine spot for homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19, the building has been mostly vacant since 911 moved to Boones Creek in 2017.
The structure is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"We’re happy that the Governor continues to keep our request in his budget and appreciate his interest in our preservation efforts," Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in a statement. "The Ashe Street Courthouse is an important county-owned building in a corner of Johnson City that continues to be redeveloped for economic growth.
"This funding will be instrumental in making necessary improvements to the Ashe Street building to ensure its viability for future projects."