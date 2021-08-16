Washington County Schools is among three school systems in the state to receive the Governor’s Civics Seal.
The county school system has also been recognized as a Tennessee Excellence in Civic Education District.
The background: Gov. Bill Lee allocated $500,000 in the state’s budget in 2019 to create the Governor’s Civic Seal program to support public schools and districts in implementing what he called “high-quality” civic education programs that result in a student’s preparation for college, career and civic life.
State grants for the program: Washington County Schools was awarded $15,000 to provide teachers and students with print and online resources for civics eduction.
Additional funds allocated: In March, Washington County Schools was awarded a second round of funding totaling $10,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to continue supporting civics education.
The current standards: To graduate, high school students in Tennessee must now complete three units of social studies, including U.S. history, world history/geography, economics and government.
The criteria for earning the Civics Seal: School systems must incorporate civic learning across a broad range of grades and academic subjects that build on Tennessee’s standards, with at least 80% of the schools in a district completing requirements to earn the seal.
Washington County meets the mark: The school system had 14 schools receive the Governor’s Civics Seal for excellence in civics education.
These schools are: Boones Creek Elementary, Daniel Boone High School, David Crockett High School, Fall Branch Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Gray Elementary, Jonesborough Elementary, Jonesborough Middle, Lamar Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, South Central Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, University School and West View Elementary.
