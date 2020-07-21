Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced $150 million in federal relief funds for nonprofit organizations across the state to help address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release announcing the funding, Lee said. “Nonprofits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work. The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress nonprofits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”
Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said, “Before the pandemic arrived, our state was already working closely with nonprofit organizations to create valuable partnerships that provide families with full wrap around support. This additional grant assistance will allow us to expand these partnerships to meet new challenges created by COVID-19 and continue our mission to build a thriving Tennessee.”
The Tennessee Community CARES Program is funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the federal CARES Act to provide funding to state and local governments to address health financial needs created by the pandemic. The program will provide funding to nonprofit organizations to assist with ongoing efforts to address the impacts.
Activities prioritized for funding:
- Support for families of school-aged children and families related to educations needs created or exacerbated by the pandemic
- Workforce training
- Emergency food assistance
- Case management or assistance in accessing state or federal benefits
- Care for at-risk populations to mitigate the impact of the pandemic or enable compliance with public health precautions
- Emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, eviction or foreclosure
- Public health activities to mitigate the emergency
- Support, education and communication to increase access to testing and reliability of contact tracing
- Technical assistance to mitigate of COVID-19-related risks
- Distribution of protective supplies for medical personnel, police officers, social workers, child welfare officers and direct service providers for older adults and individuals with disabilities
- Mental and behavioral health services delivered in response to the public health emergency
- Housing for quarantining or people who test positive for COVID-19
- Education on safe practices
- Reimbursement of expenses incurred due to the pandemic, including increased payroll, PPE, or other measures to protect employees and populations served
TDHS is inviting nonprofits organizations to serve as grant administrators for the program. Applications to serve as a grant program administrators must be submitted to the department by noon on Thursday, July 23, online at https://dhs-app-tennessee-cares-act.pantheonsite.io/.
A limited number of non-profit grant administrators will be invited to a training session to be held Friday, July 24.
Nonprofits organizations interested in receiving the relief grants may submit applications to the department and its partner non-profit grant administrators beginning Aug. 1. Grant applications will be processed on a first-come, first- serve basis.
More information about the program may be obtained by email to [email protected].