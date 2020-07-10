State Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, said God has blessed Tennessee with Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
“Not only for his support for law enforcement, but also the heartbeat bill,” Van Huss said during a campaign event in Gray Thursday afternoon.
The heartbeat bill, which bans abortions at the point fetal heartbeat is detected, has been one of Van Huss’ main legislative goals during his tenure in the state house.
“Gov. Lee took a stand for the unborn publicly in the media and he was one of the main reasons we were able to pass the heartbeat bill this year,” he said.
Lee was the guest of honor during a picnic recognizing local law enforcement, which was hosted by Van Huss and state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough.
Both incumbents are facing primary challengers in August for their seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Van Huss will also face a Democratic opponent, Brad Batt, in November.
Especially in the last two months, Lee told constituents Thursday that he has learned how important it is that the U.S. be a nation of “law and order.”
He called the notion of defunding the police, a policy change pushed by some activists following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, “senseless.”
“We need to uphold the rights of all citizens and we need to protect all citizens … and that is only available to us because of law enforcement,” he said. “I wholeheartedly support law enforcement.”
'Honoring law enforcement'
Hill said the picnic on Thursday was a tangible way to show appreciation to officers in Washington County, Johnson City and Jonesborough.
Floyd’s death has ignited widespread criticism of law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. Cities have also witnessed rioting following Floyd’s death.
Hill said he supports peaceful protests “1,000%.”
“But when it crosses the line into rioting and burning and looting and destroying of private property, and even public property in some cases, obviously I’m not for that,” he said.
The underlying aim of protests, eliminating instances of police brutality, “is a very important message,” Hill said, but that gets diluted or lost when things turn violent.
“We wanted to honor law enforcement with everything that’s going on in the country today,” Van Huss said. “We’re not that way in the Appalachian mountains. We appreciate our law enforcement.”
Echoing Hill, Van Huss said protesting is a First Amendment right and should be protected, but “rioting” is not. “It needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
Asked about Floyd’s death, Van Huss said killing a man is wrong regardless of skin color.
“People should be upset that someone died in the way they did,” he said.
Asked for comment Thursday, Republican Tim Hicks, who is running against Van Huss in August, said siding with local law enforcement against “looting hordes” couldn’t be more important in these uncertain times.
“They are our community’s first line of defense,” Hicks said, “and we must raise our children to respect and support them again.”
Rebecca Alexander, Hill’s challenger in the District 7 Republican primary, said she’s glad the state has a governor who “boldly supports” law enforcement.
“Crippling the police would only empower criminals and lawlessness,” she said.
A representative for Alexander’s campaign said Lee would be joining the candidate at 8 a.m. Friday to present a check for the Shop with a Cop program administered by the Jonesborough Police Department, which allows officers to reach out to underprivileged kids in Washington County.
Responding to COVID-19
Lee said the state saw a “huge” number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, adding that the trend in those numbers is “alarming.”
“At the same time, I’m very encouraged that we can live in the midst of a pandemic, we can continue to operate our businesses, continue to live our lives doing things that matter to us,” Lee said.
Lee said he’s pleased with how Tennessee has responded to the virus, noting it was one of the last states to close down and one of the first to reopen.
“We’ve had a death rate per capita that’s been better than most every state in the country,” Lee said. “Those numbers are changing, those numbers are concerning. That’s why we’ve got to double down on this, but I couldn’t miss the opportunity to say that.”
Based on the data available at the time, Hill said decision to start a phased reopening of the state’s economy in May was appropriate.
“They didn’t have a crystal ball to come look ahead a couple months and say, ‘Oops, in July it’s going to spike again,’” he said. “They didn’t know that. I do think it was appropriate with the information they had at that time, in that moment.”
During the indoor picnic, a small sign propped up at a table near the front of the building notified visitors that masks were optional. Boxes of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizers were also available for constituents.
Except for when he was speaking at the microphone to attendees, Lee wore a mask during the event. Hill and Van Huss did not wear face coverings.
“If you feel like you need to wear a mask or you want to wear a mask, absolutely you should,” Hill said of the event's policy. “Absolutely. And if you don’t, that’s your choice.”