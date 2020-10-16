NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn called for removing negative consequences for schools and educators resulting from student assessments for the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release.
Student assessments will still be conducted as planned to measure student progress.
“Given the unprecedented disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic and extended time away from the classroom has had on Tennessee’s students, my administration will work with the General Assembly to bring forward a solution for this school year that alleviates any burdens associated with educator evaluations and school accountability metrics,” Lee said.