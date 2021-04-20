ELIZABETHTON — The annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast is always a great way to hear the latest news and explanations about government from the men and women who write and enforce the laws. That will be particularly true with the 2021 legislative breakfast, because Gov. Bill Lee will be one of the political leaders attending.
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, which organizers the events, announced that Lee will address the community at the legislative breakfast. The event will be held on May 14 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Doors will be open for breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. The program will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
In addition to the governor, many of the other area legislators who serve the region will also attend and provide updates to the community. Joy McCray, executive director of the Chamber said “This is always an exciting time to come together and learn about what our local, state and federal legislators have been working on for Carter County. We are thrilled to welcome Gov. Lee to our region.”
David LeVeau, chairman of the board of the Chamber, said “We are excited to have Governor Lee take his valuable time to visit with us here in Elizabethton and Carter County to join us for our 2021 Chamber Legislative Breakfast along with several of our local state representatives and local officials. We are grateful for his courage and leadership through such challenging and uncertain times as many Tennesseans have faced this past year. We look forward to hosting the governor and hearing his vision for Tennessee and our region.”
The Chamber said the event will follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines.
Tickets and tables are available on the Elizabethton Chamber website at www.elizabethtonchamber.com or by calling the office for more information at 423-547-3850. TCAT Elizabethton is located at 426 Tenn. Highway 91.