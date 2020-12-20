COVID-19 Vaccine Fact vs. Fiction

A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tennessee this week. You may have heard claims about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media or from people in your life. Let’s set the record straight on myths circulating about the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue

Fact: NO vaccines are developed using fetal tissue. Some vaccines are developed using cell cultures, but current mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were not developed in that way.

- Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine will alter my DNA

Fact: The current COVID-19 vaccines are messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. mRNA is not able to change a person’s genetic makeup (DNA). The COVID-19 vaccines give a “recipe” to the body that is used for a short time to make a protein that is found on the virus that causes COVID-19. The body sees that protein doesn’t belong, makes antibodies to the protein, and when the body someday sees the virus it remembers the protein and knows to destroy it.

- Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility in women.

Fact: There is no information to support this claim and no reason why the vaccines would cause infertility.

- Fiction: The government is issuing a card to prove someone has received a vaccine which will exempt people from mask and distancing requirements.

Fact: There is no card given to verify who receives the vaccine. A reminder appointment card with vaccine information is given to people when they receive the first dose to let them know which vaccine they received and when to get their second dose.

- Fiction: The COVID-19 vaccine was developed to control the general public through microchip tracking.

Fact: There is no vaccine “microchip.” The vaccine will not track people or gather personal information for a database.

Source: Tennessee Department of Health