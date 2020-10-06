Candidates for Johnson City and Jonesborough municipal races on the Nov. 3 ballot spoke to the Washington County Federated Republican Women on Monday.
The slate included candidates for Johnson City Commission, city Board of Education, Jonesborough mayor and town aldermen
Kenneth Huffine, a Republican who is the only candidate looking to fill a vacancy in the 13th District of the Washington County Commission, also spoke to the Republican group at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
Even though candidates running for Johnson City and Jonesborough offices stressed that the positions they are seeking are “non-partisan” races, several said it was important for Republicans to elect like-minded candidates to those offices.
Barbara Boswell, the president of Washington County Federated Republican Women, noted the bylaws of the organization only allow for Republicans to speak before the club.
“Those who have been invited here today have been vetted as Republicans,” she said.
Paula Treece, who is seeking re-election to the the Johnson City Board of Education, told members of the GOP club she and other candidates on the November ballot needed their help to spread their campaign messages during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Please help us keep a conservative focus in our schools and in our town,” she said.
The Republicans also heard from incumbent Jonathan Kinnick and newcomer Dr. Ginger Carter, who are also vying for one of the three seats on the November ballot for school board.
If re-elected, Kinnick said he would use the experience he has gained from his first term on the board to guide the system through its two-middle school plan.
Carter said she, too, is a fan of the two-middle school concept, and would work to improve safety on school grounds.
Meanwhile, Dr. Todd Fowler, who is seeking a second term to the City Commission, touted his own conservative credentials. There are three seats on the city board up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.
“I’m running to make Johnson City better,” said Fowler, who is also a member of the state Republican Executive Committee. “We want to keep it a conservative town.”
City Commissioner Joe Wise told the GOP women he is running for re-election as a “reasonable and responsible” candidate, who has a solid “record to show for it.”
He noted he has been part of passing four balanced city budgets without a property tax increase.
Incumbent Chuck Vest, who is unopposed for Jonesborough mayor, told Republicans it is important that voters elect “conservative leaders” to local offices.
“Local government matters,” the mayor said.
The Republican Women also heard from Bill Graham and Lucas Schmidt, who are among five candidates seeking two seats on the ballot for Jonesborough aldermen.
Graham said he would bring “new ideas” to the town board, while Schmidt promised to send “a message of fiscal responsibility” if elected to the position.