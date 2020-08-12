The Washington County Republican Party will gather Saturday in Johnson City to nominate a candidate to represent the party on the Nov. 3 ballot to fill a vacancy on the 15-member County Commission.
The nominating convention will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Drive.
Dr. Turney Williams, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, said Monday the party’s nominee for the open 13th District seat will be selected from “bonafide” Republicans, meaning candidates must have voted in three of the last four GOP primaries.
The 13th District covers the Grace West and Fairhaven voting precincts of Washington County.
Gary McAllister announced last month he was resigning from the commission effective July 31. McAllister, who was re-elected to a second four-year term to the commission in 2018, is moving out of the 13th District.
Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson has informed commissioners and County Mayor Joe Grandy that because a general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, and “the vacancy occurs within the statutory time frame which requires party convention to select nominees,” the commission seat will be placed on Washington County’s Nov. 3 ballot.
Republican and Democratic nominees will be chosen beforehand by their respective parties, and must meet the noon Aug. 20 qualifying deadline to appear on the November ballot.
Independent candidates for the seat will also be expected to meet the same qualifying deadline.