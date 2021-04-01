The Tennessee General Assembly is moving closer to putting a referendum on the state’s 2022 gubernatorial ballot to specifically include the “Right to Work” law in the Tennessee Constitution.
The state Senate voted last month to approve a resolution sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, to allow voters statewide to amend the document when they go to the polls to elect a governor next year.
“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” Kelsey said in describing his support for the measure.
The process to amend the state’s Constitution began in the last session of the Republican-controlled state Legislature. It must be approved by a two-thirds majority in the current 112th General Assembly before it can be placed on the next statewide general ballot.
The joint resolution on the constitutional referendum was passed in the Senate on March 8 by a tally of 23 to 7, with all of the chamber’s Democrats voting in opposition. The Right to Work referendum is awaiting action in the state House.
Tennessee is among 27 states with a law that says workers cannot be hired or fired “based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”
It has been a key part of labor policy in Tennessee since 1947.
Even so, Republican lawmakers believe the provision should be enshrined in the state Constitution.
“Adding this language to our state constitution sends a message very loud and clear that Tennesseans want to make their own choices in the workplace,” state Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton, said in a news release late last year.
Tennessee AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” by the state Senate’s vote in March to pass the constitutional referendum on Right to Work.
Dycus issued a statement saying senators who voted for the measure were “setting a dangerous precedent of amending the Tennessee Constitution to cater to a political agenda.”
He also noted that “the Republican supermajority made its priorities abundantly clear once again — it is pro-business and anti-worker.”
Dycus told the Press in November that he estimates “90% of Tennesseans do not understand the Right to Work law,” or are aware that Tennessee is an “at-will” employment state.
“By law, if you don’t belong to the union, but you get into trouble at a company represented by the union, I still have to defend you,” Dycus said.
The Right to Work provision is not the only constitutional amendment Republicans hope to place on the November 2022 ballot.
The state Senate voted in March to approve a referendum on a measure to give the General Assembly the power under the state Constitution to reject the Tennessee Supreme Court’s nominee for state attorney general.
Tennessee is the only state in the nation where its attorney general’s position is filled by the Supreme Court.