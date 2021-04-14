ELIZABETHTON — There is a lot of activity going on in the southwest corner of the former Wal-mart building in Elizabethton these days. Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area is preparing to open its newest retail, donation and training center in June.
Located at 791 W. Elk Ave., in the Bemberg Center, this newest Goodwill site will offer customers more than 5,000 square feet of shopping space and a convenient drop-off point for donations.
The new location helps Goodwill Industries of Tenneva continue its mission of providing employment services to those in need.
“We are excited to open this new location and serve our donors and customers in the Elizabethton area,” said Morris Baker, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area. “This helps us to expand our efforts, providing jobs and job training for those who need help. It also offers a great new place to shop. We thank the people of Elizabethton for helping Goodwill in our mission to help others.”
Proceeds from the retail stores fund Goodwill Industries of Tenneva’s employment services and vocational programs.