KINGSPORT — A mistaken Goodwill donation helped a family reclaim a World War II-era love story fit for the movies.
Isabella Hilton, 19, an assistant team leader at Goodwill in Kingsport, made a remarkable find while sorting through donations: an old wooden chest filled with love letters dated 1944.
Staff members had planned to throw the chest out because of damage on the bottom leg, but Hilton refused.
“You realize this is the end of WWII, correct?” she said to her coworkers, urgency in her voice.
The letters were exchanges between Gene Herron and Betty Grubb, a young couple from Bristol, Virginia. Gene wrote to Betty from various locations throughout Europe while battling Nazi forces.
“I quickly realized these were written while the gentleman was away at war,” Hilton said. “He was pouring his heart out and saying he couldn’t wait to be married.”
On June 12, 1944, Gene wrote:
”I hope it won’t be too long until we can enjoy a trip together. I really want to take life easy for a while. Then I plan to settle down and make a ‘little Jr.’ a very fine ‘Pop.’ How about it? Do you have the same idea as I do? I know you will make the best ‘Mom’ in the world.”
As she read, Hilton had to hold the letters away from her to keep from crying on them.
“For the last hour that we were open that day, I sat in the back office and just read those letters. It was all very touching. I could not stop talking about it for days.”
A self-proclaimed “history nerd,” Hilton was entranced by the box of relics.
Along with the letters, she found pictures of Gene and a small box that once held an engagement ring. It was easy to connect the dots, but the fate of Gene and Betty was still unknown.
Weeks later, Hilton uncovered a new development in Gene and Betty’s story. Brian Shelby, the person who originally donated the box, returned to the store with new donations. Recognizing him, an employee turned over the letters to Shelby.
Shelby is Gene and Betty’s grandson.
So Gene Herron and Betty Grubb did, in fact, have that family they always talked about.
After the war, they were inseparable. The couple were married for more than seven decades and died just a few years apart.
But until Hilton’s discovery, their children had no idea the letters existed.
“It was so strange how it all happened, because my sister and I intended to take those last boxes to Goodwill, but my son insisted on taking them instead,” said Gayle Skelton, the mother of Brian and daughter of Gene and Betty.
Skelton thanked Hilton in a tearful phone call.
“If (Hilton) hadn’t recognized him, we would never know about these letters. It’s a true blessing, and she is an amazing person.”
Hilton, a history major at Carson Newman University, returned to school this year having restored a bit of history on her own.
“To learn so much about a family and reconnect them like that, it just blew my mind. It filled my heart with so much joy,” she said.
Transcribed letter:
June 12, 1944
Dearest Betty,
It has been just about two weeks since I had a letter from you. I have written you these letters in the Hope I hear from you soon. I also hope you receive my mail too.
Honey, I am glad you had such a wonderful time in Knoxville, and I hope it won’t be too long until we can enjoy a trip together. I really want to take life easy for a while. Then I plan to settle down and make a little Jr. a very fine “Pop.” How about it? Do you have the same idea as I do? I know you will make the best “Mom” in the world.
No, honey, you were not kidding when you said we wasted a lot of time. Too much, but we could never realize it then. Could we?
Betty, you will be surprised to hear that I met Charlie Peter the other day. I walked into a building and noticed him sitting at a table, although I didn’t say anything to him, as I was not sure it was him. At the same time he was looking at me. I went back to a table and sat down and removed my steel helmet. That is when we recognized each other. He said he would know me if I took my helmet off. And I knew him as soon as he came out with that grin. Well we both got up and met about the center of the room and had a necking party of our own. (HA) The first thing he said to me was “Aren’t you Gene Herron?” Then he asked me about you. He thought you and I were married. I told him we hadn’t bought the license yet. We really had a swell time talking our old times. You know it’s been about two years since I last saw him.
Betty, I still haven’t received that picture. How about breaking down and sending it, before I forget how you look. No, I could never do that.
Honey, I was glad to hear you have gained. The 120 pounds sounds alright. But you had a time trying to remove your freckles. Now don’t say you didn’t have any, because I remember very clearly you did have a few. You never did know and I didn’t tell you, but I always admired your freckles. So please for my sake don’t worry about them. As for me, I do think you could improve a lot. I always had you. I knew I would the first time I saw you. Maybe it was because you played so darn hard to get. Why did you do that?
Well, sweetheart it is getting late and I must write home once more before they forget they own me. So please remember I love you and will never forget you.
Good night and sweet dreams. Always thinking of you.
Love + Kisses,
Gene
P.S. Tell your Mother + Dad Hello for me.