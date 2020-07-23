Throughout his life, Aaron Murphy has learned from leaders.
According to Murphy, his cousin Noel C. Taylor was the first Black mayor of Roanoke, Virginia, and he counts the late Rev. C.H. Charlton, who served as Johnson City’s vice mayor for two years during a four-year tenure on the commission, among his long-time mentors.
Charlton, who also worked for 42 years as the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, died in January, but Murphy said he still has heartfelt voicemails from Charlton saved on his phone that he has no plans to delete.
“I’ve seen great leadership in my life,” Murphy said, “I’ve had a front row seat to that. I wasn’t aspiring ... to be that, but you are what you’ve been around. You become that.”
Murphy works as the executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries and is senior pastor at Thankful Baptist Church. He is the first candidate to officially file his paperwork to run for a seat on the Johnson City Commission.
As of Wednesday, nine candidates have picked up papers to run for three openings on the board, including incumbents Todd Fowler and Joe Wise. Commissioner Larry Calhoun, whose seat is also up for grabs, decided against running this year.
Born in Salem, Virginia, Murphy spent most of his childhood in Memphis, where his father worked as a bivocational minister.
He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2004 and worked in several states as a field engineer for Robins & Morton before ultimately enrolling in 2009 in Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University to pursue a master’s degree in ministry.
Murphy said he decided to run for City Commission because he loves the people of Johnson City. He said it would be a disservice not to serve in light of the country’s current political climate.
“To know there have been many protests within our region and to ignore it is not a good practice for us as citizens of this great community,” Murphy said. “I just feel burdened to bring people together, to bring unity.”
Great people live in the Johnson City community, Murphy said, and when great people work together, great things happen.
“We need someone representing our city in this position that wants to do that,” he said. “I believe I can help make that happen, and I don’t want to paint a picture as if we don’t have people working together, but we need to cultivate existing relationships and build new ones.”
Murphy said economic recovery would be his primary focus, adding that it breaks his heart to see small business owners having to close their doors.
“The question is, ‘How can we help them sustain in terms of rethinking how business is done?’” he said.
At Good Samaritan Ministries, Murphy said he’s led his team through tens of thousands of homeless prevention cases over the years — an average of about 140,000 per year.
Murphy said Johnson City has worked hard to serve the poor and homeless populations, but to remain relevant he said things have to evolve.
“My expertise in this area brings that experience to the table,” he said. “How can we be more effective?”
Asked for his thoughts on notable city projects, Murphy said the city did a good job making the Langston Centre a reality.
“That in itself set us up for good things to happen, and if we continue to build on that momentum in the context of unity, we’re just going to keep moving forward,” he said.
If elected, Murphy would join a short list of Black leaders who have served on the city’s top governing body. Dr. Hezekiah Hankal served as a city alderman in 1887 and Charlton as a city commissioner in 2001.
“I’m not asking people to vote for me because I’m Black,” Murphy said. “You should vote because of the policies and laws that I support that can help affect positive change in our community. Don’t vote for me because of my color. Vote for me because of my character.”
On May 30, Murphy said he was among local leaders who hosted a prayer at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building following protests that occurred around the downtown area. Since then, Murphy said he’s participated in daily prayers with pastors and other local leaders at the downtown pavilion.
“We don’t need division,” Murphy said. “We need unity more than anything. Unity is a priority because if unity doesn’t happen nothing else takes place.”
Press Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg contributed to this report.