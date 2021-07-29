Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series’ 14th year concludes tonight with Nashville’s aptly named Good Rockin’ Tonight.
About the band
Good Rockin’ Tonight’s members will transport you back to the 1950s with their lingo, pop references and music.
The group will pay tribute to the music of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eddie Cochran, Johnny Cash and others.
If you go
The free concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 199 Carroll Creek Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.
For more information call 423-283-5827.