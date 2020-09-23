100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care recently selected Elizabethton’s Shepherd’s Inn domestic violence shelter as the recipient of its 7th $10,000 Big Give.
In light of the pandemic-related cancellation of three consecutive fundraisers for Carter County’s only shelter for women and children, Shepherd’s Inn Executive Director Paul Gabinet said the Big Give was thrilling beyond words.
“All three fundraisers that we planned this year have been canceled because of the pandemic, and as a result we’re going to have a $30,000 shortfall of funding. You can imagine that to receive close to one-third of your deficit is just like manna from heaven,” he said.
A portion of funds will be used for improvements to the house including roof repairs, floor coverings and furniture and the remainder set aside to help with the shortfall.
The $10,000 award places Shepherd’s Inn among a group of seven local nonprofit agencies whose programs have been boosted by Big Gives presented quarterly since the local giving circle became active in February 2019.
The Tri-Cities group has so far made a $76,000 impact on charitable organizations at work in the region.
Group member Jenn Owen said their collective giving is more important now than ever as financial and emotional fallout from the pandemic increases the needs for their services and limits their ability to raise funds.
“In 2020, nonprofit organizations are struggling to raise funds fast enough to meet the growing needs of our community,” Owen said. “However 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care is stepping up to the challenge. The collective impact of our members exceeds $10,000 each quarter and COVID-19 has not slowed down our efforts.”
Founder Becca Davis said membership in the group means more than writing a check or making a PayPal donation.
“It means being more connected to others during these divisive times and doing something tangible that makes a significant positive impact on our community,” she said.
Members, who commit to making a $100 quarterly donation ($50 for two-person team or $25 for a team of four), nominate and vote on the recipient organizations.
Nominations for the next Big Give will be accepted through Oct. 9.
New members may join at any time by visiting www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com or the Tri-Cities Women Who Care Facebook page for details.
The group also encourages others to support the Shepherd’s Inn shelter and transitional services from victims of domestic abuse by making donations by mail to P.O. Box 2214, Elizabethton, TN, 37643, or by calling 423-542-0180.
