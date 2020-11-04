Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has launched its annual Project Thanksgiving and will be collecting donations throughout November to provide the uniquely American feast of Thanksgiving to 10,000 area homes in need.
Now in its 12th year, the regional holiday food drive is conducted in partnership with WCQR (88.3) Faith, Family and Fun Radio which will conduct its annual Project Thanksgiving Radiothon today from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Throughout the day, WCQR will be encouraging listeners to make donations online at projectthanksgiving.org, at the food bank website netfoodbank.org or by calling the station at 888-477-5676 to put in their pledge or challenge. A $25 gift to the project will provide a Thanksgiving food box with a turkey and all the trimmings for a family.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic greatly expanding the need for food assistance in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee and a new round of local school closings increasing the hardships faced by families with children, this year’s Project Thanksgiving challenge will be a large one, and more essential than ever. At the heart of the project are a record number of local families and individuals who may not otherwise have a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year.
Food Bank Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said, “We are excited to partner with WCQR again this year to help our neighbors get a nice family meal for Thanksgiving. We know especially this year with the effects of the pandemic, there will be many more families who will need assistance to provide a nutritious meal for their family’s Thanksgiving. With only a $25 donation, we can provide nutrition and hope to these families in need.”
WCQR General Manager Adam McCain said, “Partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank is something we look forward to each year. Helping, loving and serving our community is at the core of 88.3 WCQR. This year it will be even more important for our community to come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for those who need it most.”
Those who donate may also send their gifts earmarked for “Project Thanksgiving” by mail to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37663.
For more information, including where to find a participating pantry or a food relief agency participating in the Project Thanksgiving food distribution, call the food bank at 423-279-0430.
