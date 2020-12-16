Good Samaritan Ministries, Salvation Army in need of help
as Christmas approaches
Good Samaritan Ministries is rushing to provide hope for the holidays to more than 750 local families with teens and children, and several low-income seniors, veterans and others who are disabled, homeless and with special needs.
Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Aaron Murphy said Wednesday the ministry is now about $50,000 away from meeting its goal of providing food and gifts to 700 families with teens and younger children, 100 low-income seniors, 100 people with special needs, 100 veterans, and 100 people who are homeless and an additional 60 families with children on its waiting list.
Murphy said the ministry is also continuing to add to its waiting list and will continue serving everyone it can through Dec. 23.
“In a very difficult and challenging year for many families, Good Samaritan Ministries is committed to giving hope for the holidays to our families in need through food boxes and gifts. And we’re going to keep trying,” he said.
“We’re still raising money for food and gifts for children, teens, veterans and (people who are) diasbled and special needs — community support to give that gift of hope.”
Good Samaritan’s Hope for the Holidays Marketplace is designed to empower parents who come to the marketplace to shop for the Christmas gifts they know their children want and need and to serve others in their community by volunteering with Good Samaritan.
Because of the ongoing pandemic and the recent surge in the region, this year’s project is being conducted almost entirely online. Volunteers, who will be screened and assessed before they come to the marketplace, will assemble the families’ online gift selections for drive-through pickup or home deliveries through Dec. 23.
The Hope for the Holidays project also includes food boxes for each family and fully prepared family-size holiday meals for seniors, veterans and others with special needs.
“In spite of the current pandemic and the challenging season, Good Sam is moving forward with its 35-year tradition of serving our neighbors in need,” Murphy said.
While donations of any amount are helpful, a $150 donation to Good Samaritan earmarked for “Marketplace” will provide clothing, shoes, one gift and a coat if requested for one teen, child or person with special needs. A $45 donation to the ministry earmarked for food will provide a food box or fully prepared holiday meal for one household.
Donated gifts for the marketplace or canned goods and non-perishable items for the food boxes may be dropped off at the Good Samaritan offices at 100 N. Roan St. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The most helpful gift items include scarves, toboggans and gloves for people of all ages.
Monetary donations to Good Samaritan Ministries earmarked for Christmas food or Christmas Marketplace may be made online at goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605. Volunteers who wish to help may call 423-928-1958 for more information.
Families with teenagers and younger children not served by other charitable Christmas programs may contact the ministry for an online assessment of their financial need to participate by calling 423-928-0288.
The Johnson City Salvation Army Red Kettle drive will continue through Dec. 24 and is coming up on a most opportune time to chip in.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Eastman Credit Union will match every donation dropped in a Salvation Army kettle anywhere in the Tri-Cities up to $30,000.
Each of the red kettles now includes a barcode that can be scanned with a cellphone to make a donation electronically.
All kettle donations support the Salvation Army’s year-round social services for the poor and homeless across the region.
With the increase in the need for services that came with the pandemic, this year’s Red Kettle fundraising goal in Johnson City is $200,000 and is currently running behind last year’s donations.
Johnson City Corps Commander Capt. Aantwan Yocum said this year’s kettle drive has been impacted by the pandemic, which has left approximately 75 percent of its shopping center stations unmanned.
Individuals and groups who wish to help ring the Red Kettle bells can schedule a time slot online at www.Christmas2020.org. Donations to the drive may also be made at the website, or by mail to Johnson City Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.