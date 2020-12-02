Good Samaritan Ministries is bringing the community together for its annual Be a Light Marketplace Christmas outreach to low-income teens, families, seniors and disabled adults.
Now in its third year, the holiday project is designed to empower parents who come to the ministry’s Christmas marketplace to shop for the gifts they know their children want and need and to serve others in their community by volunteering with Good Samaritan.
Because of the ongoing pandemic and the recent surge in the region, this year’s project will be conducted almost entirely online.
Families with teenagers and younger children not served by other charitable Christmas programs may contact the ministry for an online assessment of their financial need by calling 423-928-0288.
Parents of eligible children will be allowed to select gifts from the marketplace online, including one outfit of new clothing, new shoes, new underwear and one age appropriate gift for each child.
Volunteers, who will be screened and assessed before they come to the marketplace, will assemble the families’ gift selections for drive-through pickup or home deliveries to begin next week and continue through Dec. 21.
The ministry’s “Hope for the Holidays’’ campaign will also include large holiday food boxes for each of 700 families with teens and children, and warm gifts and fully prepared family-size holiday meals for each of 100 low-income seniors, 100 people with special needs, 100 veterans, and 100 people who are homeless.
Good Samaritan Executive Director Aaron Murphy said, “In spite of the current pandemic and the challenging season, Good Sam is moving forward with its 35-year tradition of serving our neighbors in need during the holiday season.
“This year there is more of a burden because of the pandemic. But we can give hope to the community by giving a hand to these families and those who have been impacted by this pandemic. We are going to do our best to keep this consistency in their households.
“More than anything during this holiday season, people need hope. And we believe we can do that in this Hope for the Holiday campaign.”
The cost of this year’s marketplace gift distribution is estimated at $100,000 and the cost of the food distribution is estimated at $50,000.
While donations of any amount will be helpful, a $150 sponsorship donation earmarked for the Marketplace will provide clothing, shoes, one gift and a coat if requested for one teen, child or person with special needs. A $45 sponsorship donation earmarked for food will provide a holiday food box or fully prepared holiday meal for one household.
Donated gifts for the marketplace or canned goods and non-perishable items for the food boxes may be dropped off at the Good Samaritan offices at 100 N. Roan Street Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The most helpful gift items include scarves, toboggans and gloves for people of all ages.
Monetary donations to Good Samaritan Ministries earmarked for Christmas food or Christmas Marketplace may be made online at goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN, 37605.
Volunteers who wish to help may call 423-928-1958 for more information.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.