When Patricia’s husband passed away a few years ago, the upkeep on their home in Stoney Creek proved to be more than she could accomplish.
The roof leaked badly and resulted in water damage, first on the upper floor and eventually throughout the house.
By the time members of the First Baptist Church of Elizabethton came in to patch the roof and make the necessary repairs, the damage had become too great.
For her own safety, Patricia had taken to living outdoors.
The church’s annual benefit golf tournament coming up on Saturday will change all of that.
A gracious donor has given Patricia a nice mobile home to be moved onto her property. And the first $7,000 raised in Saturday’s tournament will be used to set the trailer in place and hook up the utilities.
Patricia will once again be safely under roof. And any remaining proceeds from the tournament will be used to help other local folks with similar needs.
Church member Richard Fregois said, “First Baptist stands poised to help people personally as needs come to our attention.
“The needs of our community are great. The golf tournament is one way to bring attention to our community’s needs and at the same time raise money for a worthwhile endeavor.
“We as a church believe the greatest impacts to our community occur when we partner with others to offer a helping hand.”
For those inclined to join the effort and get in a nice afternoon of golf, the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at the Elizabethton Golf Club.
The entry fee is $50 per player. About 20 teams have registered and Fergosi said there is still room for up to 15 more teams.
Hole sponsorships are $100 and also are still available.
For those who wish, direct donations earmarked for “community benevolence” may be mailed to First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton, Tenn., 37643. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will conduct a popup food distribution from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 in the food bank parking lot at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport.
Participating families will receive up to 60 pounds of food. More information about the distribution may be obtained by calling the food bank at 423-279-0430.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.