ELIZABETHTON — One of the most popular activities of the Christmas season in Elizabethton will take place Saturday night when Golf Club Acres presents its 43rd annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries program.
There will be 5,000 luminaries lining the streets from West G Street to Armour Drive.
Neighbors pitch in to make each luminary. They make them by taking a white paper bag, partially filling it with sand, and placing a 10-hour votive candle on top of the sand.
It is a purely voluntary operation consisting of the residents of 150 homes, led by 10 block chairpersons. They work diligently to distribute the candles. The neighbors give a lot of time and effort to make this a special event for visitors.
The project began in 1979 by the Golf Club Acres Bible Club, which included 30 children. “Let your light shine so before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven” was the theme verse that year.
This celebration has continued for 43 years because of the work and support of the neighbors.
The neighbors are asked to pray for God’s protection over family, neighbors, friends and the nation.
The public is invited to view the luminaries, beginning when it gets dark at 5:30 p.m. and going until 11 p.m. Enter the subdivision from West G Street by turning onto Sabine Street, located behind the Grindstaff auto dealership.
The leaders of the event said, “We hope the people who drive through will know that this is all for Jesus and to celebrate his birth. We hope it will bring joy to everyone and may it bring glory to our father and his son.”
Contributed to the Press