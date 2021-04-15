The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are offering an extended membership in time for their summer camp.
The extended membership is a limited time offer, and will allow those who sign up to hold their memberships through September 2022. Those who sign up for memberships will also be eligible to register for summer camp. Membership is open to girls in kindergarten through their senior year of high school.
“So many members tell us that their favorite part about being a Girl Scout is the friendships they make and the community they experience,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to hold safe summer camps this year and offer an extended membership to young girls who are seeking connection and fun following a challenging year.”
The Girl Scouts will host summer camps near Andersonville, Tennessee, at Camp Tanasi from late June through late July. Girl Scouts of all ages are welcome to attend.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has over 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties in Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and northern Georgia.
“We are dedicated to helping new members find a troop that they will love for many years,” Fugate said. “We work with new members to understand what they are looking for, whether specific meeting days and times or tailored activities. We feel confident that there is a Girl Scout troop for everyone.”
To join the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians or to register a Girl Scout for summer camp, visit https://www.girlscoutcsa.org.