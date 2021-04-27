JOHNSON CITY -- Here's your last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies and help boost cookie sales that for two years have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will sell Girl Scout Cookies at a drive-through booth this Saturday in a last call for the community.
The drive-through cookie booth will be at 1910 North Roan Street (the former Toys-R-Us parking lot) from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The event will be outdoors, and participants will follow all safety protocols, including the wearing of masks by cookie booth staff.
STEPPING UP TO THE CHALLENGE
The COVID-19 pandemic presented a few challenges for this year’s cookie season, however, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians responded with creative solutions, such as online ordering and a Grubhub partnership.
Despite those efforts, cookie sales are down 30% and the nonprofit has just over 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies in East Tennessee. That is almost enough boxes to cover the distance from Interstate 81 to the Johnson City Mall. Saturday’s event offers the community a final opportunity to stock up on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies.
“Two cookie seasons in 2020 and 2021 have now been impacted by the pandemic, but these young entrepreneurs have persevered and learned valuable life and business lessons,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “This event is not only a last call to stock your freezer full of Thin Mints and Samoas. It’s also a great opportunity to support the leadership activities and programs that the girls participate in for the rest of the year.”
THIN MINTS, SAMOAS, TAGALONS, TREFOILS AND MORE
Available cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic. Customers can pay by cash or credit card and even donate a box to local health care workers and first responders.
“While this hasn’t been a normal cookie season for us, we’re grateful the community continues to show up and support these young girls,” Fugate said. “Girl Scout Cookies taste a little sweeter when you know you’ve supported the future of female leadership in East Tennessee.”
ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.