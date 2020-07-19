With COVID-19 pandemic interrupting this year’s Girl Scout cookie booth season, Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have had to get creative to move their remaining inventory.
Because of the pandemic, the Girl Scout cookie booths normally found outside retail outlets across the Tri-Cities from late February through the end of March. went missing only a couple of weekends into the season.
On June 6, the Girl Scout Service Centers in Johnson City, Knoxville and Chattanooga made up for some of that lost sweetness with a three-city drive-through cookie booth sale that moved about 7,630 boxes of cookies.
Nearly 27,000 more boxes were sold through the Scouts’ digital cookie store. And still, the regional council that stretches from northern Georgia, through all of East Tennessee and into Southwest Virginia has some 5,500 boxes of cookies still on hand and ready for sale Saturday Aug. 1, at each of three East Tennessee service centers.
In the Tri-Cities area, adult Girl Scout Volunteers will man a drive-through cookie booth that day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Johnson City Girl Scout Service Center at 1100 Woodland Ave.
Normally unavailable this time of year, all the Girl Scouts’ classic favorites — Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Caramel deLites (Samoas), Tagalongs, Trefoils, S’mores and Toffee-tastics — as well as this year’s new Lemon-Ups, can be had from the comfort of your automobile.
For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, the sale will be held outdoors, physical-distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be worn by the booth workers.
All a Girl Scout cookie lover has to do is drive up, place their order and a volunteer will gather and hand over the goodies. Cash and card payment can be made on the fly and at the discounted price of $4 a box for six of the eight cookie varieties and $5 a box for the new Lemon-Ups and wildly popular Girl Scout S’mores.
Best yet, the proceeds will stay local to help fund a yearlong roster of Girl Scout activities and camps for troops across the greater Tri-Cities region.
“You can’t usually find Girl Scout cookies this time of year so this will be an extra special thing,” Lucy Branam, the council’s creative content coordinator, said.
The council encourages their cookie customers to stock up for themselves, to pass the cookies on as thank-you gifts for local first responders and healthcare workers who are caring for the community under the added stress of the pandemic, and to remember their purchases will help local Girl Scouts grow strong.