The historic Oak Hill Schoolhouse is ready to welcome Girl Scouts on Aug. 14 for a unique experience.
Built in 1886 by the Knob Creek Community, Oak Hill School housed first through eighth grade students until 1952. It was relocated to Jonesborough and preserved, and today it continues to welcome students as a part of the Oak Hill School Heritage Education Program.
Now you can be a part of this award-winning, hands-on learning experience.
The school day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., and will include lessons in arithmetic, reading, penmanship using quill pens, history and geography. Lunch will be held on the grounds of the schoolhouse but Scouts and chaperones must bring their own lunches. There will also be recess, of course.
The cost for the day is $5 per Girl Scout, and preregistration is required as space is limited to just 18 Scouts. Registrations will not be accepted the day of the event.
The day will start with a brief orientation at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Contact the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580, or email [email protected] to register your Girl Scout or troop.
This program is suggested for Brownies-Ambassador. The money will assist with the continued maintenance of the building and help support the Oak Hill School Heritage Education Program. Aspects of this program can be connected to requirements for multiple Girl Scout badges.
The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.
For more information, call the office at 423-753-9580, or contact the organization via email at [email protected]. Additional information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org.
