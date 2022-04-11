It was the “Grand Opening” banner attached to an outside railing that attracted my dining partner’s eye, long before I even spotted it myself. The banner was announcing Gio’s Greek House, the newest restaurant to join Johnson City’s West State of Franklin Kroger shopping center. A glance at my watch told me it was almost suppertime, which was all the encouragement my dining partner needed to check out the newest addition to the Johnson City restaurant scene.
First impressions
Gio’s Greek House is the latest tenant in the restaurant property formerly occupied by Miso Teriyaki; that restaurant’s new location is even now being constructed, just across the parking lot. The easiest route to Gio’s front door would be to take West State of Franklin Road around to its 1800 block, between West Walnut Street and South Greenwood Drive.
Though there is room for parking about 10 vehicles or so immediately outside Gio’s front door, there are plenty more spaces nearby.
Gio’s dining area opens to the left from their front door, with seating for 40 or so patrons. While the décor is still a work in progress, owner Brandy Spillane has created clean, simple and pleasant surroundings to have a bite and conversation in. Incidentally, behind a curtain to your right is additional room for Gio’s to expand into.
Beyond the dining room to your left is a small outdoor patio for dining and imbibing al fresco. Restrooms are down a rear hallway.
Selections
As we collected a couple of menus near the front door, we were greeted by Spillane, who seated us promptly.
Gio’s menu, while sparse (as you’d expect from a newly opened restaurant) was nevertheless a comprehensive four-course effort. You can expect to pay between $9 and $15 per menu item, with a la carte side orders running about $3 or so.
My dining partner decided to start our meal with a Greek tradition, that being a bowl of their Avgolemono soup ($5.99) served with side order of fluffy pita bread triangles. My dining partner then chose her entrée, a pita wrap filled to bursting with onion slices, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, some well-seasoned and coarsely ground biftek (seasoned lean ground beef) with a side order of white rice. My choice was Gio’s Aegean green bean salad ($10.99) a mixture of pickled green beans, pitted Kalamata and sliced tomatoes, olives and mixed greens with some feta cheese and carrot curlicues. There’s a nicely simple and delicious lemon-infused olive oil for use as dressing as well.
How it tastes
With the name of the soup sounding like a Mediterranean pronunciation of the phrase “egg and lemon,” avgolemono soup also has diced chicken and rice as its protein and carbohydrate components, all tied together nicely by the smooth tartness of the egg and lemon elements, especially when scooped up with a fluffy-fresh point of pita bread.
My partner was also pleased with her bifteki pita wrap. Though the white rice side order was somewhat bland and monochromatic, the lean ground beef filling was thoroughly seasoned, cooked to a turn and then blended nicely with the rest of its filling buddies, especially so with the slices of onion and tomato. My Aegean green bean salad was a real treat; the green beans had been pickled but not excessively so; you could still taste the “green” in the green beans. The Kalamata olives were at their flavorful peak, as were the sliced red onions but not, sadly, the tomato slices. That was all right, the feta and carrot were more than able to take up the slack for that less than flavorful tomato, with the lemon and olive oil dressing again performing as advertised.
And for dessert
I’d noticed that Ms. Spillane had a chilled display case as part of Gio’s front counter, filled with some very attractive layer cakes that I’d swear were making seductive dessert noises at us from the moment we walked in. One in particular, the lemon and blueberry layer cake ($6.99 a slice) arrived tableside thick enough to be shared. My partner enjoyed the way the blueberry preserves used a layer filling worked well with the lemon-flavored layer cake while I liked the lemony buttercream frosting.
The bottom line
The West State of Franklin Kroger shopping center is a well-deserved home for a restaurateur as friendly and knowledgeable as Brandy Spillane and her Gio’s Greek House. The service is excellent, the food delicious and the dining ambience friendly and comfortable. Spillane had better keep an eye on that extra restaurant space next door; Gio’s Greek House is going to need it before too long.
